Latest Update on 2x All-Star Closer Is Great News for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers put together a truly impressive season, winning 97 games and claiming their third straight National League Central title, but they were swept by the now back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

This offseason, they need to address some holes on the pitching side. They are unlikely to trade Freddy Peralta and need some help in their starting rotation, but the bullpen shouldn’t be ignored either.

In fact, they could potentially reunite with All-Star closer Devin Williams, who struggled with the New York Yankees this year. Bob Nightengale of USA Today even provided an update that might bode well for Milwaukee if they intend to pursue him.

The Brewers Should Give Devin Williams Another Chance

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“While Williams remains an option for the Dodgers, rival teams have been told that if Williams has his druthers, the St. Louis native would love to stay in the Midwest,” Nightengale reported.

While we still don’t know if the Brewers are going to actually look into adding relief help this offseason, this update does bode well for them if they do decide to go that route.

Williams went 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA with the Yankees and saved 18 games in 67 appearances. With Milwaukee, he was a two-time All-Star, two-time Reliever of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

The Brewers traded him to the Yankees for Caleb Durbin, who was third in the Rookie of the Year voting. Given Williams’ struggles, he likely will not cost too much, even for a small-market team such as the Brewers.

That would give him the opportunity to pitch in a familiar environment and rebuild his value for the next offseason. But since he does want to return to the Midwest, the Brewers do make a lot of sense for him as they try to bounce back from their NLCS loss.

The bullpen would be a major strength for Milwaukee with he and Trevor Megill at the back end of games, and the Brewers could very easily rise back to the top of the NL Central in 2026 with this potential addition.

They’ll be a fascinating team to watch this winter as they try to build off of their success from 2025 and make another deep postseason run.

