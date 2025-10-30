Matt Arnold's Freddy Peralta Comments May Be Misleading, Per Brewers Insider
"To be honest, it's not at the front of my mind."
That was Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold when asked about the possibility of trading ace Freddy Peralta this winter, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Some might hear that snippet from Arnold and think the odds of Peralta getting traded are exceptionally low. But it's rarely wise to make strong inferences from the words of front office executives.
Could Peralta be traded this winter?
On Thursday, McCalvy named Peralta as the most important and realistic trade candidate to watch for the Brewers this winter, while hinting that Arnold's comments may well wind up misleading those who think Peralta is staying put.
"During a season wrap-up press conference, newly promoted president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said trading ace Freddy Peralta with one year remaining before free agency was 'not at the front of my mind,' wrote McCalvy.
"But the Brewers’ recent history says they could flip Peralta this winter for young, controllable players in the coming months as part of Milwaukee’s ongoing effort to compete for the postseason year after year. They did it with Corbin Burnes going into the 2024 season and with Devin Williams last winter."
Peralta, 29, made his second All-Star appearance this season and pitched to a sparkling 2.70 ERA in 33 starts. His $8 million club option for next season is highway robbery from a salary perspective -- and all the more reason that a contending team would be interested in adding him for a win-now season before he hits free agency.
The Brewers haven't traded everyone in Peralta's situation; they kept Willy Adames for one more playoff run last year, then tendered him a qualifying offer that entitled them to a pick at the end of the first round of this July's draft. They could easily do the same here.
But it wouldn't be shocking at all to see the Brewers move Peralta if they get an offer that they think sets them up for more long-term success. It's just how they operate, like it or not, and it's paid dividends already in the Williams trade just one year later.
More MLB: These 3 Under-The-Radar Free Agents Could Be Brewers' Perfect Targets