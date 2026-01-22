Mets, Brewers Four-Player Freddy Peralta Trade Will Sting for Milwaukee Fans

The Milwaukee Brewers postured all offseason until they finally found the deal they were looking for.

Ace Freddy Peralta was too good a trade chip to pass on, and on Wednesday, the Brewers cashed him in. According to multiple reports, the Brewers and Mets agreed upon a trade that will send the two-time All-Star right-hander to Queens.

As first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Brewers are acquiring infielder/outfielder Jett Williams and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat in the deal, which will also send righty Tobias Myers to New York.

Brewers' vicious cycle with homegrown stars strikes again

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Brewers have proven, time and again, that they're willing to part ways with anyone a year too early rather than waiting a year too long to make the move. If they won't be able to afford a contract in free agency, they'll preempt that contract with a trade that nets them young talent.

This happened with Josh Hader in the middle of the 2022 season, Corbin Burnes before the 2024 season, and Devin Williams before last season. And while that strategy has netted them Caleb Durbin and Joey Ortiz, the current left side of their infield, the painful part is that they'll never know what could have been if those players had finished out their contracts.

In 2024, the Brewers might well have advanced past the Mets in the Wild Card Series if Burnes was still at the helm of the rotation. Will they have similar hypotheticals playing out in their minds after this year's postseason?

Of course, the Brewers gave up one year of Peralta (and five of Myers) to get 12 combined years of Sproat and Williams, both of whom could be impact big-leaguers. But the Brewers are too willing to accept "could be" instead of going all in on what they already know they have.

Yes, the Mets have a much richer owner than the Brewers, and more revenue as well. They should be able to afford whatever contract he'll get next winter.

It's not an inherently fair sport, but the Brewers play the sustainability game to keep themselves playoff-relevant every season without ever giving themselves the best possible chance to win a championship. Because there's no world in which they can look their fans in the eye and tell them that the road to a World Series in 2026 is more manageable with Peralta pitching for a National League rival.

