Mets-Brewers Trade Idea Brings Expiring $15 Million Ace To New York

The Milwaukee Brewers are seemingly debating whether they should trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, this winter.

Peralta is one of the better pitchers in the league and he's on one of the better teams in the league. But his contract runs out after this season, and the Brewers likely won't have the money to sign him to a new deal.

Under similar circumstances in the past, the Brewers have opted to trade players like Devin Williams, Josh Hader, and Corbin Burnes and it's paid off in a big way. This could foreshadow their decision with Peralta in the coming weeks.

FanSided's Mark Powell recently suggested the New York Mets would be the top landing spot in an offseason blockbuster for Peralta this winter.

Freddy Peralta is the perfect trade fit for the Mets

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"New York will compete with the likes of the Dodgers and Braves for Peralta, among others," Powell wrote. "While Peralta is on the final year of his contract – and thus just a one-year rental barring an extension using Steve Cohen's wallet – he also had a 2.70 ERA and 5.63 WAR on the best regular season team in baseball in 2025.

"So, the Mets would have to get a little bit uncomfortable when dealing for Peralta. The Brewers would likely ask for Jonah Tong in any trade for Peralta as a jumping off point. He is the Mets top-ranked pitching prospect and ranked No. 46 in all of baseball. That stings. Rising Apple's recent trade package of Tong, Ryan Clifford and Will Watson sounds about right, and would at least get the two sides talking."

The Mets are the perfect suitor for Peralta for a few reasons.

First of all, the Mets need pitching. They neglected their pitching staff last year and it came back to bite them as they whiffed on the postseason.

The Mets also have the prospect capital to comfortably trade for Peralta without crippling their system. They could package one of their top pitching prospects alongside a few young positon players to get the deal done.

The biggest reason this makes sense is because the Mets have the money to re-sign Peralta. The fact that it would likely be more than a one-year rental for the Mets makes this idea a no-brainer.

