Milwaukee Brewers Should Make A Push For This Two-Time All-Star Closer
The Milwaukee Brewers were the class of baseball during the 2025 regular season, winning a franchise-record 97 games and capturing yet another National League Central title. But their incredible run came to a disappointing end when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
Now, as Milwaukee looks to turn a strong season into a World Series run in 2026, the front office faces a clear challenge: strengthening the pitching staff.
The Brewers’ starting rotation remains the biggest offseason question, but the bullpen could also use an upgrade. That’s where Ryan Helsley, a two-time All-Star and former National League Reliever of the Year, could fit perfectly.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic projects Helsley to land a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency, a potential bargain for a high-upside arm who has already proven he can dominate late in games.
Signing Ryan Helsley Makes Perfect Sense For Brewers This Offseason
In 2024, Helsley was nearly untouchable. He saved 49 games for the St. Louis Cardinals, setting a franchise record and taking home the NL Reliever of the Year award. But his 2025 season was a tale of two halves.
He pitched well in St. Louis before being traded to the New York Mets, where things unraveled — he posted a 7.20 ERA in 22 appearances, finishing the year with a 4.50 ERA overall.
That inconsistency will likely lower his market value, but for small-market contenders like the Brewers, that’s exactly the kind of buy-low, high-upside opportunity that could pay off big.
Milwaukee has a track record of getting the most out of talented pitchers on cheaper contracts. A change of scenery could help Helsley regain his All-Star form — especially in a pitching-friendly environment and under a coaching staff known for maximizing bullpen arms.
Pairing him with current closer Trevor Megill could give the Brewers one of the most dangerous late-inning duos in the National League. Imagine Megill and Helsley locking down the 8th and 9th innings — that’s a recipe for another NL Central crown.
A one-year deal would make perfect sense for both sides. Helsley would get a chance to reset his value on a contending team, while the Brewers would gain an elite bullpen arm without a long-term financial commitment.
For a club that’s been so close to breaking through in recent years, this kind of smart, affordable gamble could make all the difference in 2026.
The Milwaukee Brewers don’t need to blow up their roster to take the next step — they just need to make the right additions. Signing Helsley would be exactly that: a low-risk, high-reward move that strengthens the bullpen, adds postseason experience, and gives Milwaukee another weapon in close games.
If Helsley returns to form, the Brewers could have the kind of late-game dominance that defines World Series teams, and 2026 might finally be the year Milwaukee breaks through.
