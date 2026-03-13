MLB Insider Hints Brewers Season Sits on 23-Year-Old All-Star's Shoulders

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to be aggressive this offseason, but it wasn't in the same way the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are aggressive. Instead, the Brewers turned to the trade market to ship away big league talent in order to add much younger, less proven, talent to add to their roster.

This means the Brewers will likely be worse this season than they were last year, but the future of the team is much brighter.

Still, if the Brewers want to contend this year, like they should every year that at Murphy is active as manager, they're going to need some young studs to step up.

ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan recently suggested that the entire Brewers season hinges on the production of young All-Star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who's only made 15 regular season appearances in the big leagues.

All eyes on Jacob Misiorowski this season

Mar 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against Great Britain in the first inning at the American Family Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"Why the season hinges on Jacon Misiorowski: If everything goes right, Misiorowski is one of the few pitchers who can say he has the ability to be as good as Skubal and Skenes," Passan wrote. "For all of the hype that accompanied Misiorowski's debut and first three starts -- remember the All-Star Game kerfuffle? -- his first big league season was hit-or-miss. He finished with a 4.36 ERA. He walked too many.

"He didn't get enough flyballs. But this is all nitpicking. Nobody in baseball has Misiorowski's arm talent. Once he really learns to harness it -- maybe this year, maybe next year, maybe never -- the true Misiorowski experience will reveal itself. And after trading Freddy Peralta and wondering how long Brandon Woodruff can hold up, the Brewers hope it's sooner rather than later."

With the Brewers trading Freddy Peralta, they were seemingly committing to the young pitching.

But Brandon Woodruff has battled injuries recently, though it might not impact the start of his season. Still, it's concerning. Quinn Priester is dealing with a nerve issue, which could sideline him for the beginning of the year.

All of these separate situations come together to put a lot of pressure on Misiorowski. If he can pitch like an All-Star all season, the Brewers could defy the odds again and head into the postseason. But if Misiorowski can't find the strike zone and struggles all year, the Brewers could be in for a long year.