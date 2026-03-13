MLB Insider Hints Brice Turang Could Join Brewers History With Big Year

The Milwaukee Brewers have a big season ahead of them. Despite trading away multiple key players, the Brewers have a very talented roster, headlined by players like Brandon Woodruff, Brice Turang, and Jacob Misiorowski.

Turang is seemingly the top player on this team right now, especially if you highly value infield defense. The versatile infielder is one of the better second base defenders in the National League, but his bat is also a huge weapon.

ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan recently suggested that Turang could join an exclusive club by hitting 30 home runs and stealing 30 bases this season. In Brewers history, this has only been achieved four times. Tommy Harper did it in 1970 with 31 homers and 38 stolen bases. Ryan Braun did it in 2011 and 2012. Most recently, Christian Yelich did it in 2019 with 44 homers and 30 stolen bases.

Brice Turang could be headed for a huge year in Milwaukee

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA second baseman Brice Turang against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It wouldn't surprise me if ... Brice Turang goes 30/30. This ... is a stretch," Passan wrote. "There's no denying Turang is a great player. His defense at second base is excellent, even if the publicly available models flip-flop on it year-over-year. He has real pop. He has wheels. He can really play. But 30 home runs? After he hit a career-best 18 last year, which exceeded his previous career high by 11?

"More than anything, it's bet on a player who has done nothing but get better. In his rookie season, Turang's average exit velocity was 85.5 mph. The year after: 87. And last season: 91.1. Any higher, and it starts to get into the domain of truly elite hitters. Maybe that's where Turang belongs."

Turang has stolen 26, 50, and 24 bases during the first three years of his MLB career, respectively. Getting to 30 shouldn't be an issue if the Brewers let him run wild during the entire season. If he begins closing in on a 30/30 season, he could chase more stolen bases than normal, too.

The issue would be getting to 30 home runs. His career high is 18, which he set last season.

Still, Turang hits the ball hard, which is the first ingredient to hitting 30 home runs. All he needs to do to be in 30 home run territory is elevate the ball to the pull side more often.

It's unlikely, but not out of the picture. If somebody on the roster, aside from Yelich, was going to go for 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases, it would be Turang.