MLB Mock Trade: Brewers Land Slugger in Blockbuster Deal With Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers finished with the best regular season record in baseball last year, but they opted to sell off their roster during the offseason.

They swung three big trades that hurt the team now, but better prepared it for the future. Isaac Collins was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a bit of a head scratching trade. Freddy Peralta was moved to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. Finally, Caleb Durbin and two others were traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a three-player haul, headlined by Kyle Harrison.

And the Brewers might not be done yet.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested the Brewers could look to trade for Mets slugger Mark Vientos to cap off their offseason and fill the hole at third base this spring.

A trade for Mark Vientos would solve the Brewers' problems

Feb 18, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) walks on the field during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"This is probably just a case of wishcasting, but it does feel like the Brewers need more power. They only hit 166 home runs last year, and that's not counting when they got out-homered in both of their playoff series," Rymer wrote. "Given Milwaukee's tight payroll, it's crucial that Vientos (who homered 27 times in 2024) isn't eligible for arbitration until next year. There's also familiarity between these front offices, which has already come into play once this offseason."

All of Milwaukee's trades seemingly work together. In the Peralta trade, they lose a starting pitcher, but add a talented infield prospect and a talented pitching prospect. In the Durbin trade, they're losing an infielder, which they've already replaced in the Peralta deal, while bringing in a very talented young starter to replace the aforementioned Peralta.

Adding Vientos would create a lot more stability for the Brewers. Instead of hoping Williams is ready to replace Durbin at third base, they could add Vientos to replace him. This would allow Williams to play some outfield while working as a super utility man in the infield, if he's ready for the big leagues.

It's tough to tell how much Vientos would cost in a deal, but if they Mets don't hold incredible value on him, the idea makes sense for the Brewers.

