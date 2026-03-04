MLB Mock Trade: Brewers Land Star 3B From Astros for 2 Big Leaguers

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade star third baseman Caleb Durbin, alongside two other infielders, to the Boston Red Sox this offseason, opening a massive roster hole at third base.

The Brewers have a few options on the roster and in their organization, but none of them stand out. While Milwaukee could be confident in David Hamilton or Luis Rengifo, there are other options they could pursue to bolster the roster.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently put together a blockbuster trade idea that would send Houston Astros star infielder Isaac Paredes to the Brewers in exchange for Garrett Mitchell and Aaron Ashby.

Isaac Paredes is the perfect trade target for the Brewers

Jul 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) laughs with teammates before playing against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Even though they ranked third in the league in scoring last year, the Brewers had a shortage of power in their offense that is still apparent at the outset of 2026," Rymer wrote. "This is where Paredes, who has averaged 29 homers per 162 games since 2022, would come in. And he'd be an instant upgrade at third base, where the Brewers' best option might be the recently signed Luis Rengifo.

"It would hurt to lose Mitchell and Ashby, but neither is irreplaceable in the Brewers' depth chart. Defensive specialist Blake Perkins could take over in center field, while Ashby is currently one of five lefties in Milwaukee's projected bullpen. It's no big secret that Paredes doesn't have a clear avenue to regular at-bats in Houston. And to hear it from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 'necessary move' is a trade for a left-handed-hitting outfielder. That's Mitchell in this context, and the appeal with him is the upside he's shown when he's been healthy."

Paredes would be the perfect answer at third base for a few reasons.

First and foremost, he can hit and he can hit very well. He's posted four consecutive seasons of at least 2.0 WAR. His career OPS+ is 115 and he's managed to club 92 home runs in 566 games. He's managed this while being only 27 years old.

This deal would allow Paredes to play third base for the time being. When Andrew Vaughn's time in Milwaukee is up, Paredes could slide over to first base to free up third base for a prospect. This would allow Jett Williams to transition to the outfield full time, which could be in the cards for his long-term future because of prospect infielders Luis Peña and Jesus Made.

Either way, adding Paredes would be the best move the Brewers could make for right now and the future.