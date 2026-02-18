New Brewers Infielder Luis Rengifo Shares First Impressions of Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet in terms of signing free agents this offseason, but added a solid piece recently in utility infielder Luis Rengifo. He joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

The Brewers have never been flashy in terms of signing players, but Rengifo is somebody that can give them a lot of bang for their buck, as he can play three of the four infield positions. He hit .238/.287/.335 with nine home runs, 43 RBI and a .622 OPS last year.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old opened up about joining the Brewers and what the culture is like, and he sounded pretty excited.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Rengifo sounds excited to join Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Rengifo (13) throws to second base during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's kind of like when you go to the first day of school. It's like that," Rengifo said with a smile on his face.

Rengifo is a valuable piece to have for the Brewers. In addition to his defensive versatility, he is a switch hitter, and he does bring a little bit of power to the table. But he certainly seems excited to join the Brewers.

Despite trading away several players over the past few years, the Brewers have remained in contention and even won three straight National League Central titles, so there is a lot to be excited about from Rengifo's perspective.

The veteran utility man spent 2025 with the Los Angeles Angels, who were out of contention from the start of the year. The Brewers won 97 games and had the best record in Major League Baseball before they were swept and eliminated in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But now, Rengifo gets a chance to play for a true contender that keeps on churning out strong Major League players and staying in the mix despite some monumental losses, so it's easy to see why he's excited to be a Brewer.

There is a lot to look forward to in 2026, even for a team that just traded away Freddy Peralta. It will be interesting to see what Rengifo can bring to the table for this Brewers' team. He's a valuable piece, and he'll have a great opportunity to play a big role for the team as they look to win their fourth consecutive NL Central title this year.

More MLB: How Brewers Can Turn Luis Rengifo Into Free Agency Steal