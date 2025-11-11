New Freddy Peralta Report Is Bad News For Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers had one of the best overall starting pitchers in the National League in 2025, but will that continue into 2026?

This is in reference to Freddy Peralta, who had a career year in 2026 with a 2.70 ERA and league-leading 17 wins in a career-high 176 2/3 innings pitched. Peralta looked like a Cy Young Award contender all year, but it has been no secret that his future isn't secure with the organization. Milwaukee picked up his club option for the 2026 season, but he's a year away from free agency, which is when the Brewers have typically traded players who eventually cash in on big deals, like Corbin Burnes.

So, what's new with Peralta? FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reported that the Brewers will listen to trade offers for him.

Will the Brewers trade Freddy Peralta this offseason?

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Brewers will listen on ace Freddy Peralta," Murray said. "Tarik Skubal is the best player on the trade market this winter, but it's unclear if the Tigers are willing to listen. Detroit's asking price would be, per various reports, a lot. For any teams interested in upgrading at the top end of their rotation but not paying a Skubal asking price, Freddy Peralta could make a lot more sense.

"The Brewers will listen on Peralta, but it will take a ton to acquire him. It feels a lot like the Willy Adames situation: they listen but probably hold onto him because he’s so valuable pitching and in the clubhouse. Not to mention, Peralta will make just $8 million in 2026."

Peralta is an ace and is someone for a club to build an entire rotation around. With the Brewers coming off their best regular season in team history, there's an argument that the club should just run it back and try to make a deep run. But, the Brewers have made trade decisions like this over and over.

As of writing the Brewers haven't traded Peralta, but there is a lot of noise out there early this offseason.

