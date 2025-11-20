New Freddy Peralta Update Is Huge For Brewers

If the Milwaukee Brewers can keep this starting rotation together, it can be dangerous in 2026.

Right now, the Brewers have Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski, and Quinn Priester as expected options with internal options for the last spot, like Chad Patrick or Tobias Myers. The Brewers could always make a move like they did by signing José Quintana. But, even if they don't add someone else, this rotation is in a good place.

The fact that Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer and is sticking around certainly helps. There was some negative chatter on social media insinuating that the Woodruff decision could be a catalyst that pushed the Brewers' front office to trade Peralta, though. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon shut down the noise a bit in an article on Tuesday.

Positive Freddy Peralta update

Rosenthal joined "Foul Territory" on Wednesday and doubled down and made it sound like Peralta won't be on the move.

"We wrote about this today, Will Sammon and I" Rosenthal said. "The assumption a lot of people made after Woodruff accepted was that, 'Uh oh, Freddy Peralta's' gone. In fact, when I tweeted the news yesterday, the first response was, 'Bye bye Freddy.' Not necessarily. In fact, the way the Brewers are talking, not that way at all. We quoted in this story, their owner Mark Attanasio and their president of baseball operations Matt Arnold as saying these are different scenarios independent of each other and we are excited about our rotation.

"If you're excited about your rotation on the record, I doubt you will be breaking up that rotation any time soon. Freddy Peralta is making $8 million. Corbin Burnes was making $15 million. Much different scenario."

Now, there's a lot of offseason left, but this is the type of report that should excite Brewers fans. Milwaukee just won 97 games and now the club aggressively retained Woodruff and may not trade Peralta despite an avalanche of rumors over the last few months. The Brewers are a legit contender in the National League and it sounds like the team is acting like it with its pitching decisions.

