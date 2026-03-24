Pat McAfee Makes $100,000 Deal With Jacob Misiorowski for Brewers Opening Day

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade away their ace, Freddy Peralta, during the offseason to return as much value as possible for him before his contract ran out. His contract runs out at the end of this season and the Brewers were going to be very unlikely to re-sign him, so it makes sense to trade him. In return, they landed two very talented prospects from the New York Mets in the form of Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

But this deal created a bit of an issue in depth for the Brewers pitching rotation. They have plenty of talented arms, but only one, Brandon Woodruff, has proven that he can dominate for more than just one year. And Woodruff is struggling with health already this season.

As a result, the Brewers are going to turn to youngster Jacob Misiorowski to start on Opening Day.

Jacob Misiorowski to make first career Opening Day start in year 2

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Misiorowski is the first pitcher who comes to mind when thinking about the Brewers after the Peralta trade. The young righty has seen his fastball tick all the way up to 104 miles per hour, with the ability for it to play even better than the number suggests because of his incredible extension.

Misiorowski was named to the All-Star team last year as he caught the baseball world on fire with his dominance early in his career. Misiowoski held a 4.36 ERA while allowing 51 hits and 31 walks in 66 innings last season. When he's consistently in the zone, he's dominant.

The Brewers need him to be at his best on Opening Day. But there's some buzz that Misiorowski could be feeling very good ahead of this first start.

Pat McAfee offers $100k to charity for 104 MPH Jacob Misiorowski fastball

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Misiorowski discussed his electric fastball. Pat McAfee, who's notorious for donating to charity, offered Misiorowski $100,000 to a charity of his choosing if he can register a 104 mile per hour fastball on Opening Day. Take a look:

We will donate $100,000 if you hit 104 mph on Thursday, @Jmisiorowski9 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qoRgxEwYf4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2026

It's rare to see a player reach his top velocity early in the season, but Misiorowski isn't the typical pitcher. He has the ability to run it up over triple digits in each start. The righty is reportedly feeling great right now. The adreneline should be flowing as the youngster takes the mound for his first Opening Day start. Could he ramp it up to 104 MPH?