Pat Murphy Hilariously Summed Up Jacob Misiorowski's Near-Perfect Day

Jacob Misiorowski made all sorts of history for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, so it was easy to forget how it all started.

Misiorowski struck out a Brewers opening day record 11 batters in his five innings of work, allowing only two hits while generating a career-best 25 whiffs. However, one of those two hits was a Chase Meidroth leadoff home run which left the bat at 107 mph.

The mood was jovial after the Brewers struck back at the Chicago White Sox with two touchdowns' worth of runs to win 14-2 at American Family Field. That prompted a typical Pat Murphy quote to sum up how Misiorowski's day went.

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Murphy: Misiorowski got 'punched in the face'

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts as Chicago White Sox shortstop Chase Meidroth (10) homered to left center during the first inning of the Opening Day game on Thursday March 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers' skipper had a blunt way of describing Misiorowski's first-inning misfortune, before praising how the 23-year-old rapidly turned his day around, with some ideal run support working in his favor.

“Sometimes you’ve got to get punched in the face to respond,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I thought Miz did a great job responding.”

Misiorowski, who did also walk three batters, indicated that the day was a bit of a whirlwind. He almost hinted that giving up that home run was something of a blessing in disguise. From that point forward, he looked comfortable during most matchups.

“The first Opening Day was wild,” Misiorowski said, per McCalvy. “There was a lot of stuff going on, a giant flag in the outfield. It was cool to see. There’s a lot of emotions going, trying to figure it out. Giving up the home run sucks, but the guy got to it. I threw it up and in, and he got to it. Oh well.”

Misiorowski had plenty of big strikeout tallies as a rookie last season, but the fact that he started on opening day shows that the Brewers are depending on him to develop some consistency.

Walk totals aside, Thursday was a great start -- but there's still a long way to go for Misiorowski to become the ace this team might need him to be.