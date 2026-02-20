The Milwaukee Brewers made a deep run to the NLCS last year, where they fell short against the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They haven't made many moves this winter, but they did trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.

Interestingly, the Brewers have operated this way before and been just fine, but it's thanks in large part to the man in charge of the dugout, Pat Murphy, who received an extension on Thursday.

He has been the National League Manager of the Year in back-to-back seasons. On Friday, Murphy discussed his extension and what the best part about being the manager of the Brewers is.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What Pat Murphy loves about managing Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is shown during the first inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The best part of the job is seeing the guys believe in themselves," Murphy said.

"I feel like this is where I'm supposed to be."

Murphy was Craig Counsell's bench coach until Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs in 2024. He took over after Counsell's departure, and the Brewers haven't skipped a beat since. Time and again, he has proven he is the right man for the job.

The simple fact that Milwaukee can trade players like Peralta, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes and follow it up with an NL Central title says a lot about Murphy's ability to manage and what he has been able to accomplish so far.

He has the full backing of his players and the organization and is certainly deserving of this extension. The loss of Counsell may have hurt at first, but Murphy made the transition seamless for the Brewers and has helped them stay competitive despite some monumental losses in trades and free agency.

He led the Brewers to the best record in Major League Baseball last year, and while the projections aren't exactly kind to his team entering 2026, there's no reason to believe that he won't continue to have success as the manager.

The Brewers have won the NL Central in three straight years, and even though the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman, the Brewers should at least be close to the top in the division again in 2026, even without Peralta.

Murphy has continued to learn as he goes, and the Brewers couldn't have asked for a better manager.

More MLB: Brewers-Pat Murphy Extension Explained: Milwaukee Makes Obvious Choice