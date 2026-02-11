Rangers Poach 2023 World Series Champion Away from Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired pitchers Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery from the Arizona Diamondbacks last year at the trade deadline. However, Montgomery was out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery and Miller quickly found himself on the shelf before the playoffs began.

Miller is still a free agent, but Montgomery has found a new, or rather familiar home. According to Evan P. Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Montgomery has joined forces with the Texas Rangers again. He was a key component in their 2023 World Series title run and won the clinching games of the ALDS and ALCS.

Monty back to Texas

Because of his injury, Montgomery never actually appeared in a game with the Brewers and was already out for the season when they acquired him. He had previously pitched for the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals before his stints in Texas and Arizona.

He'll begin the 2026 season on the injured list and likely won't return until later in the year, but he does give the Rangers somebody who can be trusted to pitch in big games during the postseason. The 33-year-old left-hander went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 21 starts and four relief appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2024, but he posted a 3.20 ERA in 2023 with St. Louis and Texas.

For the Brewers, this doesn't hurt too much, as again, Montgomery never appeared in a game for them. They also picked up pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan in the deal that sent Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox, so they have added the arms they needed after trading away Freddy Peralta late last month.

There just wasn't a spot for Montgomery in Milwaukee, especially since he was on the injured list. The Brewers needed somebody who was ready to be plugged in immediately.

It will be interesting to see how the veteran left-hander fares back in Texas, but it's clear that in the Miller deal, he was just a throw-in to get the deal done. His time with Milwaukee is likely at an end, but he'll have a chance to rebuild his value in a familiar place this upcoming season.

We'll see what's next for the Brewers this offseason.

