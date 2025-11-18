Red Sox Again Linked to Brewers Ace as Trade Rumors Heat Up

The Milwaukee Brewers have some decisions to make this offseason, with their biggest one being centered around their ace Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers seem inclined to keep Peralta for at least one more year, but that hasn’t stopped any trade speculation from happening, nor will it stop teams from showing interest in him.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently listed 10 potential landing spots for Peralta if the Brewers do decide to trade him this offseason, and at the top of the list were the Boston Red Sox, who are in need of starting pitching this winter to strengthen their rotation.

Brewers Could Get A Haul For Peralta, But Is It Worth It?

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.

The proposed trade by Miller sends outfielder Wilyer Abreu and pitchers Hunter Dobbins and Hayden Mullins to Milwaukee. This hypothetical deal would get the Brewers a proven bat, as Abreu hit 22 home runs this past season with the Red Sox.

Boston would be getting a proven starter and clearing out their outfield logjam. But the Brewers ultimately have the final say if they are offered this trade. It’s a solid package, but they must determine if it’s worth it to trade Peralta for it.

Peralta, who went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts is in the final year of his contract with the Brewers, and they have been willing to part with players before their walk years, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to assume they’ll at least listen to offers for him.

If they are able to keep Brandon Woodruff or add another top starter via free agency, then there is a little sense in trading Peralta, because they would land a solid haul of Major League ready pieces that could help them right away.

They landed Caleb Durbin in the Devin Williams deal, and Durbin was a National League Rookie of the Year finalist in 2025, so it is possible to get a good return. The Brewers just need to decide if it’s worth it, because trading Peralta might hurt their chances of contending in 2026.

They’ll be an interesting team to watch leading up to the Winter Meetings as they decide what to do with their two-time All-Star pitcher for the 2026 season.

