Rhys Hoskins Linked To 3 Teams With Brewers Return Unlikely
There are plenty of variables for the Milwaukee Brewers to consider this offseason.
There are questions about whether the team will end up trading Freddy Peralta away. Brandon Woodruff was just offered the qualifying offer, but will he actually return? How can the Brewers add a boost to the middle of the lineup this offseason? There are plenty of questions for the team, but one thing that does seem like it will be the case is that Rhys Hoskins will be playing elsewhere when the 2026 season begins.
The Brewers declined Hoskins' mutual option and he is now a free agent. Milwaukee already has a replacement on the roster in Andrew Vaughn, so it would be a pretty big surprise if he ended up back in town. He should have a solid market, though. This is a guy who is a threat to hit around 30 homers when he has a consistent role. Plus, he has some playoff experience as well.
But, where could he go? The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, Chad Jennings, and Tim Britton floated the Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, and the Washington Nationals as the best fits for him.
Rhys Hoskins will be an interesting free agent to watch
"Since missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL, Hoskins hasn’t been the same, and he played sparingly for Milwaukee down the stretch, losing his starting job to Andrew Vaughn," Gleeman said. "He’s still a solid source of right-handed power, homering 38 times in 221 games the past two seasons, but that’s come with a .223 batting average and an average 102 OPS+ at a position where more is expected. He’ll likely be looking to bounce back on a one-year deal. ... Britton’s projection: 1 year, $10 million. Best fits: (Colorado Rockies), (Minnesota Twins), (Washington Nationals)."
Hoskins has become underrated at this point, but he was having a very solid season before he went to the Injured List and was replaced by Vaughn. Hoskins hit 12 homers and drove in 43 runs in 90 games played.
Any team that lands him will be getting a certified professional and a power bat who can help a team seemingly at a discount if that $10 million projection from Britton becomes reality.
