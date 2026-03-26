Top 5 Brewers Bold Season Predictions to Celebrate Opening Day

Doubt the Milwaukee Brewers at your own risk, folks.

After winning the most regular-season games in Major League Baseball and making the National League Championship Series last year, the Brewers commanded a certain level of respect. They may have lost some, though, when they subsequently got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, then traded away ace Freddy Peralta.

If you think the Brewers won't be as competitive this season, however, that means they've got you right where they want you. With that in mind, here are our boldest predictions for the upcoming Brewers season.

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Either Brandon Sproat or Kyle Harrison is an All-Star

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most teams wouldn't dream of trading away Peralta or third baseman Caleb Durbin, but the Brewers traded both. And part of their logic for doing so was knowing they could turn starting pitchers who weren't high on the depth charts with the New York Mets or Boston Red Sox into studs.

Sproat has a filthy five-pitch mix, while Harrison's new kick-change gives him a formidable arsenal of his own. These two could both light it up, but it seems fair that only one should be an All-Star, just by the law of averages.

Brice Turang hits 25-30 home runs

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States second baseman Brice Turang (13) gets a force out of Dominican Republic shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) (not pictured) in the third inning during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That August power barrage from Turang last year proves to be no fluke, as the 26-year-old continues to evolve into one of the best infielders in the majors. And if he has something like 15 home runs at the break, he should also be an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Christian Yelich puts up his worst offensive season since 2021

Yelich has been impressive in his evolution, as he rebounded from a rough couple of seasons in the post-juiced ball era to become a consistent 125 OPS+ guy over the last three seasons. But his whiff and strikeout rates spiked last season, and he didn't make a ton of loud contact either.

After turning 34 in December, it's going to be a test for Yelich over the next few years to prove that his offensive game still plays as his athleticism starts to decline.

The Brewers' team MVP is...

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski, who stays healthy and in the rotation to post a 250-strikeout, five-WAR season. No one will be upset about his All-Star selection this time around, and in fact, he'll get more than a handful of Cy Young votes to boot.

The Brewers win 95 games, but lose in the NLCS again

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez (8) celebrates after hitting a double as Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) looks on in the fifth inning during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

This fate forces us to ponder what a successful season means to the Brewers nowadays, because they've won at least 86 games in every full-length regular season since 2017. They're proving that they can weather the storm of losing any star player, but that when push comes to shove in October, they don't typically have the firepower their opponents do.

And if the Brewers specifically suffer another blowout loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, there could be ugly lockout implications on top of the pain Milwaukee fans feel.