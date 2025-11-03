Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Two Brewers Enter Free Agency As MLB Offseason Officially Begins

Could be a lot worse...

Jackson Roberts

Jun 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers batting helmet sits on the bench during batting practice prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
With the World Series wrapping up over the weekend, the Milwaukee Brewers can get cracking on what is sure to be an intense offseason.

It's something of a badge of honor that the Brewers made it to the National League Championship Series and can say their season was a failure. But the Los Angeles Dodgers are a massive obstacle standing in their way if they want to make it to the World Series, and they've got roster decisions galore to handle.

As the offseason officially begins, however, the Brewers saw two players enter the free-agent pool, and compared to their peers around the league, the talent drain is extremely minimal

Brewers' two free agents barely contributed this year

Shelby Mille
Sep 1, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shelby Miller (55) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Sunday, 137 players around Major League Baseball became XX(B) free agents, meaning they each have at least six years of service time and finished the season on 40-man rosters. The Brewers had only two: starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Shelby Miller.

Ironically enough, Montgomery and Miller arrived in the same trade on July 31 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew Montgomery was out for the season and simply agreed to take on $2 million guaranteed on his contract, but Miller wound up getting injured, and Tommy John surgery could cost him all of the upcoming season.

Miller and Montgomery are sure to have company soon, as the Brewers are highly unlikely to exercise the mutual options for Rhys Hoskins, Jose Quintana, and Danny Jansen. Meanwhile, Brandon Woodruff will probably decline his half of his $20 million mutual option and collect a $10 million buyout.

When it comes to decisions, the Brewers might have more of an interest in Montgomery than the injured Miller, because their rotation is in a state of flux. That could be the benefit to acquiring Montgomery -- perhaps the Brewers know better than anyone else how close the lefty is to making an impact early next season.

Still, compared to the teams losing stars that will command nine-figure contracts, the Brewers are retaining the vast majority of their impact players. Now, it becomes a question of how the roster will change via trades and option decisions.

Jackson Roberts
