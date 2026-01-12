What Are Brewers Next Steps After Cubs' Alex Bregman Signing?

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason after being swept in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer and they traded for left-hander Angel Zerpa, but that trade cost them Isaac Collins and Nick Mears.

Since then, they haven’t really done much of anything, and it’s been quiet for the Brewers. But after the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman, the Brewers are facing a bit of an uphill climb back to the top of the National League Central.

It remains to be seen what they’ll do next, but here are a few things that could follow.

Decision On Freddy Peralta

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This is the big thing the Brewers are going to have to decide. If they want to remain a contender and stay on pace with the Cubs, then they would probably be best served holding onto Peralta, even if they can get a haul for him in exchange.

Without an ace, keeping pace with the Cubs becomes that much harder, especially given Woodruff’s recent injury history. Either way though, the Brewers need to decide what they’re going to do about the two-time All-Star.

Keeping him would be the smart move, but it’s not exactly a good counter to the Cubs signing Bregman.

Potentially Add A Bat

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Brewers have a lot of young outfielders, but a bit of a hole with Collins gone after being considered for the NL Rookie of the Year Award. They aren’t going to be in on any of the top-tier free agents that are still out there.

However, they can sign a bargain free agent to help boost their lineup and generate a little more power. For that, they could look to somebody like Austin Hays, who hit 15 home runs with the Cincinnati Reds in 2025.

They’ll need to make sure they aren’t overspending as a small-market team, but a bat such as Hays or potentially even Harrison Bader shouldn’t cost them too much, so it will be interesting to see what they decide to do.

The Brewers have to take some steps after watching Bregman go to the Cubs if they want to stay at the top of the NL Central for at least one more year. They have some key decisions to make.

