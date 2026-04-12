What We Know: Christian Yelich Leaves Brewers Game With Injury

The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a very fast start to the season, seemingly regaining their spot at the top of the league alongside powerhouses like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees despite trading away Caleb Durbin, Isaac Collins, and Freddy Peralta during the offseason.

But just as quickly as the Brewers came out to a fast start, they fell off a cliff. Going into Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals, the Brewers were riding a four-game losing streak that included two losses to the Nationals and two losses to the Boston Red Sox.

They only scored six runs across the four consecutive losses. And it took a turn for the worse on Sunday when Brewers star Christian Yelich suddenly left the series finale against Washington.

Christian Yelich left Sunday's game with a tight hamstring

Apr 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

During the fifth inning of Sunday's game, Gary Sanchez was called upon to hit for Yelich without much explanation. There wasn't a hit by pitch or a collision in the field that caused a noticeable injury. It was a close game at the time, so it's not like Yelich was removed because the game was out of reach.

About an hour after he was removed from the game, the Brewers announced he was removed with left hamstring tightness.

This is obviously a concern for the Brewers. Yelich is the face of the franchise. He's a leader on and off the field. Early in the season, he's been one of the better outfielders in the league.

Coming into Sunday, Yelich was slashing .327/.389/.469 with three stolen bases, a home run, a triple, and a pair of doubles. He was making a lot of loud contact while leading the team in at-bats and ranking near the top of the team in WAR.

The concerning part of this hamstring injury is that hamstring injuries typically linger for weeks, if not months. Sometimes, hamstring tightness can lead to hamstring strains. Strains of muscles that big might require stints on the injured list that last over a month.

It's good that the Brewers seemed to catch this while it was tightness and nothing more. It will be interesting to see if Yelich is back in the lineup on Tuesday after an off day tomorrow.