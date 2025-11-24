Why Brewers Should Consider Pursuing Ex-Angels 4x All-Star Closer

The Milwaukee Brewers have already taken care of their starting rotation for the 2026 season. Brandon Woodruff is back and they seem inclined to keep Freddy Peralta, which forms a solid duo at the top.

Now, the Brewers can focus on other areas of the roster. The bullpen looks pretty good for the most part, but another late-inning presence can’t hurt them, and there are plenty of solid options on the free agent market.

Kenley Jansen put together a strong season with the Los Angeles Angels and needs three more saves to move into third place all-time. Perhaps he could pique the Brewers interest.

Brewers Make Sense As Possible Kenley Jansen Fit

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates the victory against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Brewers picked up Shelby Miller at the trade deadline to boost their bullpen, but he was injured late in the season and missed their playoff run. Trevor Megill also dealt with some injuries late in the year.

So, having a little insurance makes sense, and Jansen, at this point in his career, shouldn’t force the small-market Brewers to overpay. This season, he saved 29 games and went 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 62 appearances with the Halos.

Pitching for a contender could help him get closer to the top of the all-time saves list, and the Brewers are almost certainly going to find themselves right back in the playoff mix in 2026.

The Angels were well out of contention early in the year, but the Brewers would give him a chance to pitch in the postseason again. He also would be a solid veteran presence in a relatively young Brewers clubhouse and can be a mentor for some of their younger pitchers such as Jacob Misiorowski.

The 38-year-old right-hander is a four-time All-Star, a two-time National League Reliever of the Year and a 2020 World Series champion. He would bring a solid resume with him to Milwaukee if the Brewers decide to kick the tires on him.

The Brewers won’t do anything crazy this offseason unless they decide to trade Peralta, but signing Jansen could give them stability at the back end of their bullpen, as well as some insurance in case of an injury or two.

We’ll see what direction the Brewers decide to go and if they’ll make a move.

