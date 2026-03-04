Why Pat Murphy Put Brewers on Blast After Great Britain Matchup

Pat Murphy expects a certain standard from the Milwaukee Brewers, whether it's the World Series or a March 3 exhibition game against Team Great Britain.

On Wednesday, the Brewers lost a 7-3 decision against a British squad that only had one player -- second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. -- who appeared in more than 40 games in the majors last season.

It was just an exhibition, right? Not to Murphy, who wasn't at all pleased with the way his team went about his business on offense or defense.

Pat Murphy not happy with Brewers' effort

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) signs autographs prior to the game against the against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Murphy aired out his team's effort, which included just five hits, six strikeouts, an error, and 12 hits allowed.

"If today was a real baseball game, you'd have to say this performance was piss-poor," Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "That's the best adjective I can use for if this was a real game. If this was the type of effort, the type of execution, you'd have to say piss-poor on both ends -- offensively and defensively.

"But we'll get that squared away and we'll get back to playing our type of baseball. It's hard to mimic our type of baseball here, but you have to make an effort to do that."

It wasn't all doom and gloom for Murphy, however, as the third-year skipper had high praise for Great Britain and the work the governing bodies of the baseball team were doing to elevate the sport.

"They played great. They made contact and they played as a team," Murphy said, per McCalvy. "You can see they're trying to build something. All the credit in the world goes to that group, how they're getting themselves ready to play. I thought that was really cool."

In addition to Chisholm, the British squad boasted a pair of position players who appeared in major league games last season in Nate Eaton and Harry Ford, plus outfielder Trayce Thompson, the younger brother of NBA star Klay Thompson, who has 45 career major league homers.

Fortunately, Great Britain won't be waiting for the Brewers in the playoffs this season. Murphy's constant high expectations should keep this Brewers team vigilant for 162 games in the meantime.