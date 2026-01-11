Yankees, Mets Predicted To Whiff On Trade For Brewers' $15 Million All-Star

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in the league last season, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason. This offseason, they were able to retain Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer, but otherwise, it's been quiet.

The team's ace, Freddy Peralta, has found himself in the middle of trade rumors all offseason. Peralta is entering the final year of his contract and makes a lot of sense as a trade chip, especially with contending teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets desperate for pitching. But it would be quite costly to land Peralta from the Brewers.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports predicted the Brewers would opt against trading Peralta this offseason, which would be bad news for the Mets and Yankees, among others.

Mets, Yankees could whiff on Freddy Peralta trade

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'll say they don't trade him," Perry wrote. "Peralta is an ace with four straight seasons of 200 or more strikeouts and ERA+ of 126 and an FIP of 3.65 over the last half-decade. He's owed $8 million for the upcoming season, which makes him a massive bargain. If you can't tolerate that measly salary in exchange for frontline innings, then why are you even in business?

"I understand the Brewers are very good at churning their arms in exchange for long-term pieces, but I don't think you can part with someone like Peralta and be serious about winning a third straight division title. I'll say he's back in Milwaukee for his walk year."

Holding onto Peralta would be a mistake for the Brewers unless they're able to win the World Series this year.

Holding onto him would be a major risk because there's almost no chance the team is able to retain him in free agency next winter. Peralta will likely sign for close to $200 million, which is way outside of Milwaukee's price range.

Trading him might make the big-league club a bit worse right now, but the long-term future of the team would look much better. Their odds of winning the World Series this season would drop, but the team would be better going forward.

