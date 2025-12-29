Yankees Sign Free Agent First Baseman After 8-Year Brewers Stint

A longtime member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization recently wound up with the New York Yankees.

First baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. signed with the Brewers as an amateur free agent from Cuba in May of 2017. He played 527 games in the Milwaukee organization over the ensuing eight-year period, including his first 80 Triple-A games this past season.

Entering his age-27 season, Martinez had the right to elect free agency, which he did in early November. According to his official roster page, he signed with the Yankees on Dec. 13, though it took at least a few days thereafter to show up on the transactions log.

Martinez becomes backup option at first base in New York

Infielder Ernesto Martinez Jr. picks up a ball during spring training workouts Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez had some strong offensive seasons in the Brewers organization, and with a .362 career on-base percentage, he's proven he can work a walk. But first base is a power-first position, and Martinez has never hit more than 13 home runs in a season.

This past season, Martinez slashed .255/.357/.388 with only six home runs, driving in 40 runs and scoring another 40. His lack of thump made it unlikely the Brewers would ever consider working him into the mix in the big leagues alongside Hoskins, Andrew Vaughn, and Jake Bauers.

Both the Yankees and Brewers entered the offseason with the need for an insurance policy at first base, as veterans Paul Goldschmidt and Rhys Hoskins hit free agency. The Brewers hadn't signed anyone as of Monday, but that spot in Nashville could also be filled by someone coming up from Double-A.

Last offseason, Martinez hit free agency and chose to return to the Brewers. This time around, either Milwaukee didn't want him back as badly, or the Yankees stepped up and showed him they wanted him more.

Martinez is entering the part of his career where making a major league debut becomes less likely with each passing season, even if he remains in Triple-A. He'll need to produce, and evidently, the Yankees offered him the most inviting opportunity.

