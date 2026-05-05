Re-Sign or Send Packing? How 3 Brewers Players on Expiring Contracts Are Playing Early On

The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central for the third consecutive year last season, winning 97 games and cruising to the NLCS. This season has been a bit of a different story for Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 18-16 and currently sit at the bottom of the NL Central, as every team within the division has a winning record. At the end of the season, they'll have some decisions to make regarding players on expiring contracts.

Some of them are performing well, while others may be on their way out at the end of the season. Here is what the Brewers should do with each of their players on expiring contracts.

Brandon Woodruff: Re-Sign

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Woodruff may have just hit the injured list with shoulder inflammation, and he has struggled with shoulder injuries in the past. However, he has performed well when healthy this season. In six starts, he is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA over 30 innings pitched.

With Freddy Peralta gone, the Brewers don't really have an ace. Jacob Misiorowski could become that type of pitcher for Milwaukee, but it's also important to have a veteran leader in the rotation for 2027.

For this reason, Woodruff should be on their list of players to keep after 2026.

Luis Rengifo: Send Packing

May 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Rengifo (13) singles against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Luis Rengifo was signed to a one-year contract after struggling with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. While he is a valuable player to have given his ability to play multiple positions, he isn't performing well at the plate.

The 29-year-old is hitting just .188 with 11 RBI and a .519 OPS and he has yet to hit a home run this season. There are other utility infield options out there, and the Brewers will have a chance to add one in the offseason, so it makes sense to let Rengifo walk after 2026.

Gary Sanchez: Re-Sign

Apr 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez (99) singles in two runs against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Sanchez is hitting just .211, but already has hit five home runs and posted an .850 OPS, which is pretty good for a backup catcher. He isn't getting a lot of action due to William Contreras being the starter.

However, if Sanchez can keep this up, it would make sense for Milwaukee to bring him back as their backup catcher for 2027. The 33-year-old is a strong veteran presence that can mentor younger players, but also still serve an important role for the Brewers.

There is certainly merit to keeping him around at least one more year.