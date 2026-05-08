Revisiting CC Sabathia’s Electric Brewers Run Before Wall of Honor Enshrinement

The Milwaukee Brewers will welcome the New York Yankees to American Family Field on Friday night to kick off a three-game set against the top dog in the American League.

Beforehand, there will be a bit of Brewers history. While neither had long stints in Milwaukee, Hall of Famers CC Sabathia and the late Dave Parker will be honored as they earn a spot on the Brewers’ Wall of Honor.

Parker had a wonderful 19-year big league career that landed him in Cooperstown. Most of his career was spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He kicked off his career in Pittsburgh and spent the first 11 seasons of his career over there through the 1983 campaign. He was the 1978 National League Most Valuable Player and earned four All-Star nods over in Pittsburgh. His final All-Star nod of seven came in his lone season as a member of the Brewers in 1990. That season, he played in 157 games and slashed .289/.330/.451 with 21 homers and 92 RBIs. His final season in the majors was in 1991 with the then-California Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.

Milwaukee Will Be Honoring Legends On Friday Night

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the San Diego Padres at Miller Park on Sept. 5, 2008. | Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabathia also had a brief stint in Milwaukee, but there are few who have been as electric as he was throughout his run with the organization. Brewers have seen a team in recent memory that is a contender each year. Milwaukee has won three straight National League Central titles. But that wasn't always the case. Milwaukee acquired Sabathia from Cleveland back in 2008 and he went on to have one of the hottest streaks by a pitcher you're ever going to see.

Sabathia made 17 starts — including a ridiculous seven complete games — for the Brewers. Over that stretch, he logged a 1.65 ERA and 11-2 record in 130 2/3 innings pitched. This guy had a 128-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that stretch. It's absurd. Every metric from Sabathia's time in Milwaukee is ridiculous.

At the time, the Brewers hadn't been to the playoffs since 1982. That's 26 years. Sabathia came in and gave the Brewers the ace they needed and he helped to bring the club back to the postseason.

“You’ve waited 26 years... you wait no more!”



We’ll CC you in the postseason! #BrewersClassics @CC_Sabathia pic.twitter.com/ZkZpudrUZm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 16, 2020

Unfortunately, his run in Milwaukee was short, but it was fun. He'll be at American Family Field tossing out the first pitch. It's a bit ironic. After he exited, he joined the Yankees and spent the final 11 years of his career over in New York.

It certainly will be a fun night on Friday over at American Family Field.