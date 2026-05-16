Ridiculous Aaron Ashby Run Needs to Have MLB's Attention

Aaron Ashby has been ridiculous so far this season for the Milwaukee Brewers. There's no other around it.

Ashby has appeared in 21 games for the Brewers so far this season and has a 2.17 ERA and a 44-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 innings pitched. If that was all, it would be enough for the lefty to be having a very good season. But it's not even close to all. Ashby is leading the league with an eye-popping 8-0 record. There are four guys tied for second place in the league with six wins. Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, José Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees all have six wins. Those are four very good pitchers and all of them will be in consideration for Cy Young Awards this season if they can stay healthy.

While this is the case, Ashby is beating them all with eight wins. Who saw that coming? Frankly, no one could have ever predicted that. The bullpen is always volatile. A reliever earning a win is contingent on the score flipping in their favor at a very specific time in the game.

The Brewers Reliever is Thriving Right Now

May 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The score has to be tied or the Brewers have to be losing. Then, the score has to flip while the guy is pitching. Ashby hasn't pitched more than 2 2/3 innings in a single appearance yet this season. While this is the case, the score has flipped in Milwaukee's favor in at least eight of the matchups while Ashby has been on the mound.

It's a bit insane. Ashby has gotten a lot of buzz already this season. The record for wins by a reliever is 18, which is held by former All-Star hurler Roy Face, who set it in 1959 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right now, Ashby is certainly on pace to take that record, but it's impossible to predict how many wins a reliever will get. There's a chance that Ashby doesn't win another game throughout the entire 2026 season. There's also a chance that he keeps this insane streak going and goes on to break the record. You can't predict it. But if you're a Brewers fan, try to ride the wave and have fun with it. You're not going to see things like this often.