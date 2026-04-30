Sal Frelick’s Slow Start Isn’t Raising Alarms for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers do-it-all outfielder Sal Frelick is going to be just fine, despite a slow start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season through the first month of the campaign.

Milwaukee needs more from Frelick offensively. That's obviously true. Last season, he slashed .288/.351/.405 with 12 homers, 63 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 20 doubles and 47 walks in 142 games played. Plus, of course, he was excellent defensively as well.

Right now, Frelick is slashing .212/.317/.306 with two homers, eight RBIs, one stolen base, two doubles and 13 walks in 28 games played.

If you're a Brewers fan, don't panic yet.

Sal Frelick Is Going To Be Alright

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Frelick is still playing well defensively. Right now, he's in the 66th percentile in outs above average. So, at least there's that. Offensively, the numbers aren't where anyone would want them to be. But he is showing signs of someone preparing for a breakout.

Frelick's advanced metrics tell two different stories. He's either near the 100th percentile in a handful of categories, or near the first percentile. For example, he's in the 97th percentile in whiff rate, 94th percentile in squared-up rate, 90th percentile in chase rate and strikeout rate, and 77th percentile in walk rate.

On the other hand, he's in the 28th percentile in expected batting average, 14th percentile in expected slugging percentage, 10th percentile in average exit velocity, 13th percentile in barrel rate, 5th percentile in hard-hit rate, and 6th percentile in bat speed. Don't fret, though, Brewers fans.

Last season, he was in the 8th percentile in expected slugging percentage, 5th percentile in average exit velocity, and 8th percentile in barrel rate, among others. Essentially, the metrics that have to do with hitting the ball hard were even worse, but he was able to put up much better stats.

Right now, he's seeing the ball at an elite rate. He doesn't chase and doesn't strikeout much. He's not getting the barrel on the ball, though. He's making contact — which obviously is good — but it hasn't been hard contact, which is leading to outs.

So, what story does this tell? Frelick arguably will put it together at some point. He's seeing the ball well and is making contact consistently. That's the first order of business. Now, he just needs it to be harder contact and then we should start to see him have a bit more success. No cause for alarm yet. Brewers fans. His advanced metrics are actually better overall to start the season than last year.