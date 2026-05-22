Should Brewers Push Their Chips In for Tarik Skubal Blockbuster?

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to full-strength and unsurprisingly have looked like one of the best overall teams in baseball since Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn all returned.

Milwaukee is 10-2 over its last 12 games and is leading the league with a 2.00 ERA over that span, while also seeing improvement from the lineup thanks to Yelich, Chourio and Vaughn. The only spot in the lineup that could use a serious boost offensively is shortstop. The Brewers are very good and if they can stay healthy, this is a team that can make a run.

Not just make the playoffs and get knocked out early. This is a team that is good all over the place. They pitch well, the offense is turning it on, they play good defense, the bullpen is good, they have arguably the best manager in the league and the list goes on. This team can do something special. Milwaukee won 97 games last season and already is ahead of the 2025 team's pace. Last year, the Brewers were 22-25 through 47 games. This year, they are 29-18 through 47 games and they're just starting to find their footing.

This is the type of team you should go all in on. The trade deadline will be here in August and then there's uncertainty around baseball after the season with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire. Because of how good this Brewers team is and the uncertainty to come around the league, Milwaukee should do everything possible to make a deep run this year and that should involve calling the Detroit Tigers about Tarik Skubal.

Should The Brewers Call Detroit?

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skubal is the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner and is already throwing bullpens after undergoing NanoScope surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. The trade rumors have been loud around him. Jon Heyman of the New York Post said on Thursday that the chances of a Skubal trade are "rising."

Skubal will be a free agent after the season, so there wouldn't be long-term money attached to him. Like CC Sabathia back in 2008, Milwaukee should make a move.

Brewers-Tarik Skubal Mock Trade

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Brewers Receive: LHP Tarik Skubal

Tigers Receive: INF Jett Williams (Brewers' No. 3 prospect, MLB's No. 60 prospect), OF Luis Lara (Brewers' No. 5 prospect, MLB's No. 94 prospect), and LHP Robert Gasser (Brewers' No. 15 prospect)

Breakdown: This is obviously a high price. But Skubal, when healthy, is the best pitcher in baseball. If he is moved, there is going to be competition, so the price tag will be high. For the Brewers, they have one of the top farm systems in the game. Sure, losing Williams, Lara and Gasser would be tough, but the Brewers already have other options.

Andrew Fischer is the No. 1 third base prospect in baseball. With Cooper Pratt already having a long-term extension, that would mean third base is what's up in the air on the left side of the infield. Fisher is the top third base prospect. Also, let's not forget about No. 1 prospect Jesús Made and No. 2 prospect Luis Peña. The Brewers would be fine if Williams is moved. For Lara, he has gotten a lot of buzz, but the Brewers are good in the outfield already. Two top-100 prospects and a starter who could pitch in the majors right now wouldn't hurt Milwaukee.

If the Brewers were to enter the playoffs with a rotation featuring Skubal, Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff, and Quinn Priester, that would be enough to make a deep run and potentially even win a title.