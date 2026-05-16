Surging Brewers Got Even More Good Brandon Woodruff News

It sounds like another key injured piece is trending up for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is thriving right now. The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central with a 25-17 record and have won seven of their last 10 games, including two straight. The Brewers took down the Minnesota Twins on Friday, 3-2. There was more good news throughout the day as well. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that Brandon Woodruff threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and came away from it "pleased."

"Brandon Woodruff was pleased with his 25-pitch bullpen session yesterday. Next step would be another bullpen on Monday at Wrigley, this time simulating multiple innings," McCalvy wrote.

Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. He hasn't made a start for Milwaukee since April 30 due to injury. In his last start, there were serious velocity concerns. His velocity dropped to an average of 85.4 miles per hour on his fastball. Before that, his average fastball velocity for the season sat around 92.5 miles per hour. So, any time you see a drop-off like that, it's concerning. Woodruff has had notable shoulder issues in the past and so that added even more fear to the mix when he exited the contest.

The Brewers Hurler Is Working His Way Back

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks off the field after an injury in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Fortunately, it sounds like everything is going to be alright in the long run. The fact that he was able to throw this week is promising. The fact that he came away from it "pleased" is just another good sign. If he gets through a healthy, multiple-inning bullpen on Monday, then the next step could very well be a minor league rehab assignment or jumping right back into the rotation itself.

That is thinking a bit ahead. We need to continue to see if Woodruff reacts well to the bullpen. Then, all eyes will be on him on Monday.

Again, the Brewers are thriving right now. Milwaukee is winning games left and right and will soon catch the Chicago Cubs. But it can be even better. Woodruff had a 3.60 ERA in six starts before being placed on the Injured List. This is a two-time All-Star we're talking about, who has the upside to be a No. 1 ace for this team. The Brewers don't need him to be that guy with Jacob Misiorowski crushing it, but they can get even better. Milwaukee is very good right now and is going to get better.