The 1 Stat That Has Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Above Every MLB Starter

There are few hurlers out there in general who can throw the ball like Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski is just 24 years old and is 6'7'' with one of the best overall fastballs in the game. Right now, Misiorowski is in the 99th percentile in average fastball velocity at 99.1 miles per hour. That's not a type. That's Misiorowski's average. If that was his high as a starter, it would be really good. But, it's not. If you see Misiorowski toss a pitch at 99.1 miles per hour, that's pretty much nothing to him. That's just another average pitch.

For a reliever, you'll see these high velocity pitches a lot, but they're throwing just one or two innings typically. Misiorowski has 32 2/3 innings under his belt already across six starts. So, he's averaging over five innings per start, and yet his average fastball velocity doesn't creep down much.

One stat that puts this into perspective is the fact that MLB Stats on X shared that Misiorowski is leading starters across the league with 109 pitches of 100 or more miles per hour. In comparison, Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates is in second place with just 36 pitches of 100 miles per hour or more.

The Brewers Flamethrower Is Thriving

Apr 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Jacob Misiorowski has thrown 109 pitches this season 100+ MPH. The next most by a SP is Bubba Chandler with 36 pitches of 100+ MPH."

Jacob Misiorowski has thrown 109 pitches this season 100+ MPH 🔥



The next most by a SP is Bubba Chandler with 36 pitches of 100+ MPH. pic.twitter.com/Oovc89cm7I — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 1, 2026

That's just ridiculous. Chandler is in the 97th percentile in fastball velocity himself at 98.6 miles per hour. That's really good. But it's still nowhere near Misiorowski. It just goes to show how special he is. He has the tools you simply can't teach. He has height and torque that you simply can't teach and he makes the most of it.

Misiorowski's fastball is a weapon that other starters around the league don't have. So far this season, he has been effective and has a 3.31 ERA in six starts across 32 2/3 innings pitched with a league-leading 51 strikeouts. This is a guy who just turned 24 years old on April 3. He's just scratching the surface of what he can be for this Brewers team. With Brandon Woodruff leaving his start early on Thursday, the Brewers are going to need even more from the young flamethrower and he looks like he's ready to step up to the plate.

As long as the Brewers can keep Misiorowski healthy, they will have a star.