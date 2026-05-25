The Brewers' Most Promising Stat of the 2026 Season

The Milwaukee Brewers have the tools to make a run this season.

Despite back-to-back losses against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee is 30-20 on the season and has a 1 1/2-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central. Milwaukee can create even more separation in the standings this week as it begins a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. The Cardinals are in second place in the division right now.

Right now, we're about two months into the 2026 campaign and the Brewers are built to maintain their recent success. The Brewers got Andrew Vaughn, Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio back and have been hot since. Milwaukee is 7-3 over its last 10 games and it is just scratching the surface.

The Brewers Have Had An Exciting Season So Far

May 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after retiring the side in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The stat that should make Brewers fans the most excited is the fact that Milwaukee's starting rotation has a 3.19 ERA. Arguably, this is the most important stat for the team right now. Jacob Misiorowski has a 1.89 ERA in 10 starts so far this season. Kyle Harrison has a 1.77 ERA in nine starts. Logan Henderson has a 2.74 ERA in five starts. Brandon Sproat has a 5.84 ERA in 10 total appearances.

That number isn't great, of course, but he has shown progress throughout the campaign so far. On top of this, Milwaukee will get Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester back at some point. Woodruff had a 3.60 ERA in six starts before landing on the Injured List including a 2.33 ERA in his final four starts.

The Brewers already have the fourth-best rotation ERA in the league at 3.19. This includes Sproat consistently taking the hill. The Brewers also haven't had Priester on the hill yet this season. With that being said, this number realistically could get better as Woodruff and Priester inch towards their ultimate returns for the club.

Even not being at full strength, the Brewers have been among the best teams in the league from a pitching perspective. They are going to get even better. Milwaukee already looks like a threat in the National League and we haven't even seen the club at its best yet. Last year, the Brewers won 97 games. This year, they could be even better. Milwaukee fans should be very excited right now. The Brewers are going to make some noise this season.