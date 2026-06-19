The Red Sox Trade Target Brewers Should Be Watching Closely

When the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets here in August. the Milwaukee Brewers should be clear-cut buyers.

Despite a loss on Thursday, the Brewers are 18 games above .500 at 45-27. This team is the real deal and is running away in the National League Central. The Brewers are playing well enough not to just add around the edges. Milwaukee should be looking for a splash to put this club over the top even more. If the Brewers want to make a run in the National League, they are most likely going to have to get through the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is the most aggressive team in the league and surely will do something big. Milwaukee needs to do the same.

Milwaukee has the No. 1 farm system in the league and will have the firepower to pull off any type of move it wants. But what should the Brewers be looking for? The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that Milwaukee believes the bullpen is its "biggest need."

The Brewers Need To Make A Splash

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Milwaukee Brewers," Bowden wrote. "Needs: Bullpen; another bat. The Brewers are clearly the team to beat in the NL Central and most of their needs can be solved by just texting their farm system and promoting the next prospect. However, they believe that the bullpen is their biggest need and another big bat is their secondary one."

Arguably, the Brewers should be looking for a starter right now with Quinn Priester set to miss the entire season. But if the Brewers go for a reliever, there is one option out there who should be the clear No. 1 target: Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox.

Chapman has pitched in 22 games this season and has a 0.83 ERA. He's the best overall closer in the game and has given up just two earned runs this season. Boston is among the worst teams in the league and is 14 games under .500. With the Red Sox struggling and Chapman thriving, it certainly seems like the big lefty will be available.

If Chapman does end up being available, there won't be a better bullpen option out there for the taking. Plus, the Brewers have had plenty of success trading with Boston. The Brewers got Priester last year and Kyle Harrison before the 2026 season. If Milwaukee wants to make a splash, it should be keeping a close eye on Boston right now.