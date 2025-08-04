Brewers Future Superstars Just Got One Step Closer To Milwaukee
It sure is an exciting time to be a Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Suddenly, the Brewers are threatening to run away with the best record in Major League Baseball, improving to 67-44 after their series sweep against the Washington Nationals this weekend. But the good news goes far beyond this season.
As the big-league team has flourished, the Brewers have also struck gold in their farm system. A pair of 18-year-old Dominican shortstop/third base prospects have both emerged as potential future superstars.
On Sunday, the Brewers brought that future a lot close to Milwaukee - both literally and figuratively.
According to a report from Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, both Jesús Made and Luis Peña are being promoted from Low-A Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.
Made, a 6-foot-1 switch-hitter, still has power to develop, but he was getting on base at a .373 clip in 81 games in Carolina. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him as the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball, as his stellar debut in the Dominican Summer League last year turned a lot of heads.
Peña, meanwhile, is at No. 32 on Pipeline's latest rankings, but he had an easier time finding power in Low-A, with a .470 slugging percentage and 26 extra-base hits (including six triples). He's a little more compact at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds.
The best part of all is that the Brewers' biggest question marks these days on offense are probably shortstop and third base. You could make the case for first base if the Andrew Vaughn resurgence turns out to be a mirage, but the left side of the infield has been a consistent bugaboo throughout the season.
It likely won't be until 2027, but we should see both Made and Peña arriving in the big leagues someday to take this already talented Brewers team into a new stratosphere.
