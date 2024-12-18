SI

Brian Cashman Reveals Sneaky Advantage Yankees Have With Cody Bellinger Trade

Bellinger is set up for a monster year at the plate even more than you might think.

Josh Wilson

Bellinger celebrates after hitting a three-run home run
Bellinger celebrates after hitting a three-run home run / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
As Cody Bellinger transitions from Wrigley Field to Yankee Stadium, the former MVP hopes he can return to the form of an elite slugger once more. Of course, the Yankees certainly hope that, too, with a need to backfill the chasm Juan Soto—who signed as a free agent with the New York Mets—leaves in their lineup offensively.

Bellinger's offensive trajectory has been up-and-down throughout his career, peaking at 167 (67% better than the average batter in terms of OPS+) in his MVP year, 2019, and falling as low as 44 (64% worse than the average) in 2021. He ascended back to elite levels in 2023 when he slashed .307/.356/.525 with the Cubs in 2023, but he regressed in 2024 at .266/.325/.426. Though no one expects him to be a one-for-one Soto replacement, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with the Yankees last year (67 OPS+ points better than Bellinger).

A massive, much-publicized advantage the Yankees have for left-handed batters is a short porch in right field. The wall there is as short as 314 feet from home plate.

General manager Brian Cashman made an astute observation speaking to the media, though, in that the Yankees actually get that dimension-based advantage for Bellinger to take advantage of for 87 games: Their own home games but also six road games against the Tampa Bay Rays, which will be played at the Yankees' Spring Training home, George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Rays will take residence there temporarily for the season after Hurricane Milton damaged Tropicana Field beyond usability for the 2024 season.

A nice home away from home for the Yanks and Bellinger.

