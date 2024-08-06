Bryce Harper Shared Sweet Moment With Freddie Freeman After Son's Health Scare
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman returned to the lineup on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing eight games to be with his ailing son who was stricken with Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Freeman's three year-old son, Maximus, first became ill during the All-Star break in July, and got progressively worse to the point where he couldn't sit up or walk and stopped eating and drinking. Eventually, Maximus was put on a ventilator as doctors probed for answers.
After an initial misdiagnosis, doctors found the root of the illness and Maximus has been making steady strides in his recovery.
"I'm back, so that means that good things are happening in the Freeman home," Freeman said, via the Associated Press, on Monday prior to the Dodgers' 5-3 win.
Phillies star Bryce Harper, a dad of three young children, clearly empathized with Freeman after a first base embrace in the third inning on Monday night.
Harper's friendship and compassion in a serious moment of life clearly meant a lot to Freeman, who discussed the Phillies star's support after the game.
"Bryce probably texts at least four times during the nine days, really checking in," Freeman said.
Freeman received a standing ovation from Dodgers fans in his first at-bat, with Phillies players joining in from the dugout, and their support was incredibly moving for the Dodgers star.
"It meant a lot that the Phillies were respectful of that situation," Freeman added. "I wasn't expecting it, but very much appreciated from the Dodgers fans. They made it really hard to hit in that first at-bat, but that's a good thing. I was doing OK tipping my hat and then my dad was sitting in the first row with my stepmom. He was, I don't know if I could call him crying, but he was choked up and teary-eyed and that's what really got me going."
With his son continuing to recover from a very scary last few weeks, Freeman is now able to return to work and help the Dodgers pursue their World Series aspirations.
Freeman went 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup on Monday, and is expected to start once again on Tuesday for the second game of a three-game set with Philadelphia.