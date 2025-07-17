Cal Raleigh Is Even Winning Awards Without Leaving the Clubhouse
Cal Raleigh is having a dream season. He hit 38 home runs before the All-Star break and then won the MLB Home Run Derby thanks to a very precise measurement. The entire internet loves the Seattle Mariners catcher with the sizable hindquarters which is why he also recently signed an endorsement deal with a port-a-potty company.
Fox's Ken Rosenthal went through Raleigh's accomplishments during an interview earlier this and brought up an award most people have probably never even heard of—the "golden locker."
Rosenthal elaborated on the award in his column in The Athletic on Thursday:
In addition to hitting 38 homers before the break, winning the Home Run Derby and being named to Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Cal Raleigh recently won the Seattle Mariners’ “Golden Locker” award for keeping his space the cleanest and most organized.
The award, bestowed by the Mariners’ clubhouse attendants every homestand, comes with a free car wash or haircut — just slightly less of a prize than the $1 million Raleigh earned for winning the Derby.
This should lead to a number of follow-up questions. Did Raleigh go for the carwash or the haircut? Was this his first Golden Locker of the season? How many players have won the award during the Mariners' seven homestands before the All-Star break?
Hopefully we'll find out more as the season continues. It should only get more difficult for Raleigh to repeat if he continues to rack up these awards.