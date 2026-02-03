Brendan Donovan Trade Opens Clear Path to Cardinals’ Next Objective

The St. Louis Cardinals finally found a taker for their top trade chip. Brendan Donovan had been the subject of trade rumors for months, but at long last, the Cardinals sent him to the Seattle Mariners for a haul of prospects and also landed a piece from the Tampa Bay Rays as well.

They finally managed to open up second base for JJ Wetherholt and trim their supply of left-handed bats. Now, their next goal is becoming much clearer. They could use a right-handed outfield bat that could be used as a platoon piece or potentially play every day.

Jon Heyman reported last month that the Cardinals were one of several teams showing interest in Miguel Andujar.

Cardinals have clear path to adding another bat

Sep 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Miguel Andujar (38) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Andujar is the most logical fit for St. Louis. But that isn't the only bat that they can target. Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk is still a free agent and could potentially be a reunion candidate. Unfortunately, a lot of the top outfield options are off the board, but they could also look elsewhere.

Even former MVP Paul Goldschmidt is available. Obviously, he isn't an outfielder, but he is signed, he could be a platoon bat and occasional starter at first base, which could allow the Cardinals to use Alec Burleson in the outfield a little bit more if they so wish.

Other options include Starling Marte, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, Rhys Hoskins and former Cardinal Tommy Pham. Most, if not all of them, fit what the Cardinals are looking for. They are rebuilding, so any move they make isn't going to be with contending in 2026 in mind.

Still, now that Donovan is gone, there is a clear path to what Chaim Bloom can do next. It could become easier if somebody else is traded, but the Cardinals now have a little more flexibility with their roster, and it should be interesting to see where Bloom lands in his search for a right-handed bat.

But it's clear that this is what will likely come next for St. Louis as they continue their rebuild and set their roster up for the future. They need to balance things out a little, and a right-handed bat could give them a little more depth and flexibility.

