Cardinals Already Have Nolan Arenado's Replacement in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have opted for a full-scale rebuild this offseason and they've made all the right moves in that direction.

They've traded players like Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, and Sonny Gray over the course of the last month. Donovan is expected to be replaced by JJ Wetherholt at second base. Wetherholt is the team's top prospect and one of the best young prospects in baseball. The Cardinals have a slew of young pitchers who could replace Gray in the rotation, too. But it's a bit up in the air seeing who's going to be the long term replacement at third base.

MLB.com's Will Leitch recently reported that the Cardinals would likely turn to young infielder Nolan Gorman to start at third base and replace Arenado.

Nolan Gorman is the first candidate to replace Nolan Arenado at 3B

"Wetherholt is also a big personality that Cardinals fans will absolutely adore, something that should not be underappreciated: St. Louis' franchise has always revolved around star centerpieces, and Wetherholt has the charisma and talent to be its next one," Leitch wrote. "He’ll have to have a truly ghastly Spring Training not to be in the lineup on Opening Day, and for many Opening Days to come.

"Gorman will likely start at third base, and he’s surely playing for his job: He might even platoon with Thomas Saggese. But there is no logical person behind him in the system unless Jesus Baez, acquired in the Ryan Helsley deal, figures something out quickly."

Gorman has all the potential in the world, but he's struggled to produce at the big league level. Last season, he hit near .200.

But he's still likely to be given the first chance to take over at third base. Gorman has struggled the last two seasons, but his production in 2023, when he posted a 116 OPS+, is enough to give him an edge over some of the team's top prospects.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have prospects, like Thomas Saggese, who could take over at third base if Gorman's struggles continue.

