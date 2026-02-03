Cardinals’ Chaim Bloom Signals Clear Next Step in 2026 Plan

The St. Louis Cardinals are in full rebuild mode after trading Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. The focus for 2026 is not on contending, but rather development, and it's going to take a few years before they are back in contention.

However, that doesn't mean that they aren't still looking for some ways to improve their roster. They did sign Dustin May and Ryne Stanek to one-year deals earlier this winter.

President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom gave a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the Donovan deal, and also provided a hint at what he might do next.

What's next for Chaim Bloom?

"Bloom says the Cardinals still would like to add externally in the outfield, either through free agency or trade," Jeff Jones posted on X.

The biggest need now for the Cardinals is to acquire a right-handed hitting outfielder with some power, if that's even possible. But according to Bloom, they aren't done just yet, and there are plenty of options available still in free agency, even with some of the top names off the board.

By trading Donovan, they trimmed their supply of left-handed bats, but now need to add a little bit of balance to the roster. They have been short on right-handed hitters for quite some time, so adding a piece that provides that and can play some outfield as well is important.

It may be a rebuild, but the Cardinals, while starting fresh, still clearly want to add good players to the roster. This isn't so they can contend, but what it would do is add a veteran presence in the clubhouse and somebody who can add a little value by leading the young players through a new phase.

The Cardinals know it's going to take a little bit of time before they finally find themselves back in the mix for the postseason. It might take several years at least. Fortunately though, the fanbase seems to be on board with what is happening and is willing to be patient with Bloom and the new front office through all of the growing pains that come with a rebuild.

It should be interesting to see what happens next, but Bloom does want to add some outfield help, so that is something fans can expect soon.

