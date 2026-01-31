Where Cardinals Stand Heading Into Spring Training

Time is running out in the Major League Baseball offseason, and that's a good thing.

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't make the playoffs last season, so they haven't played a game since Sep. 28, 2025. It was a loss, too. The Cardinals ended their 2025 season with a 2-0 loss at the hands of the Chicago Cubs.

Since then, the Cardinals have made a lot of changes. So, with Cardinals pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training by Feb. 12, let's take a look at where things stand for the organization.

It's been a long — but good — offseason

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs home after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.

Who Left The Organization?

The Cardinals entered the offseason looking to make changes. Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras all waived no-trade clauses and were dealt from the organization. Arenado went to the Arizona Diamondbacks and both Gray and Contreras went to the Boston Red Sox. Former president of baseball operations John Mozeliak also passed the baton to Chaim Bloom in the same role.

Pitching Additions

The Cardinas have thrived in this area this offseason. Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts are ready-made big leaguers who came over in the Contreras and Gray trades. The Cardinals also got a handful of prospects including Brandon Clarke, Yhoiker Fajardo, Blake Aita and Jack Martinez, among others. On top of these guys, the Cardinals also have signed starter Dustin May and veteran reliever Ryne Stanek.

Remaining Trade Candidates

For the Cardinals, it's pretty obvious who the guy to watch moving forward is: Brendan Donovan. He has been a popular trade candidate all offseason to this point and that remains the case with time running out in the offseason. The Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants have been teams consistently linked to Donovan. JoJo Romero also has been someone to watch throughout the offseason, although the buzz has seemingly died down.

Next Steps

The Cardinals are in a good place right now. If anything, the Cardinals should look to add a right-handed depth bat for the outfield. Outside of that, there isn't much left to do.

