Cardinals Exploring Creative Plan to Address Roster Need

The St. Louis Cardinals have been looking for a right-handed outfield bat this offseason. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that while former Cardinal Randal Grichuk is available, there hasn't been much interest on their end.

So, it may ultimately be that the Cardinals are done making additions to the roster this offseason. A right-handed bat could help them, but it's not necessarily a need given that they are rebuilding.

However, new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom may have an intriguing solution in place that helps the Cardinals address their need without going out and adding a piece via trade or free agency.

What are the Cardinals planning?

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Jose Fermin (15) dives and catches a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Danny Jansen (not pictured) during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"[Jose] Fermin and [Thomas] Saggese are both game," Derrick Goold wrote on Monday.

"Their upside as hitters and how they compare to players available as free agents is part of the Cardinals’ calculus. Although his playing time has been limited, Fermin makes contact at the plate and hit .283 this past season in the majors with a .377 on-base percentage.

Saggese is a former Texas League MVP who hasn’t translated his gap power to the majors in his first 100 games with the Cardinals. This past year, in 42 games for Class AAA Memphis he hit .317 with a .402 on-base percentage, and he has a .763 OPS in 181 games at the level overall."

Saggese has more power in his bat, which makes him an ideal right-handed hitter off the bench. He hasn't played any outfield, but now is a good time to experiment with some things. As for Fermin, he's more of a contact hitter, but has taken reps in the outfield over the past year.

This would prevent the Cardinals from having to spend any more money and would also allow them to trust what they have internally, which is a key component of their rebuild.

If Saggese can take more reps in the outfield, then the Cardinals all of a sudden have more options, and that could set them up well for the future as they see what they have in-house as they rebuild and focus on what is to come rather than the present.

We'll see if either of these options ultimately give them what they need out there.

