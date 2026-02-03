Cardinals Face One Pressure-Packed Day After Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

Get ready to hear the St. Louis Cardinals' name a lot on July 11.

On Monday, as the Cardinals agreed to a three-team blockbuster trade that sent All-Star Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners, the Tampa Bay Rays snuck their way into the deal with the inclusion of a Competitive Balance Round B pick.

Astute Cardinals fans may have already been aware, but this team has absolutely racked up picks in this year's draft, punctuated by the two they got on Monday. Let's review the full war chest of picks president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom will have at his disposal.

Cardinals' full list of draft picks, how they got them

Round 1, 13th overall

The Cardinals own their own first-rounder, which fell toward the bottom of the lottery after they finished with a 78-84 record.

Competitive Balance Round A, 32nd overall

St. Louis gets a pick at the end of the first round thanks to its status as either a bottom-10 market or a bottom-10 team in terms of revenue. Major League Baseball rotates those two year over year.

Round 2, 50th overall

St. Louis owns its own second-round pick as determined by where it finished in the standings.

Competitive Balance Round B, 68th overall

The Mariners sent this pick along in the Donovan deal on Monday, alongside top prospects Jurrangelo Cijntje and Tai Peete.

Competitive Balance Round B, 72nd overall

The Rays sent this pick to St. Louis in the Donovan deal, alongside outfield prospect Colton Ledbetter. In exchange, Tampa Bay received third baseman Ben Williamson from Seattle.

Round 3, 86th overall

The Cardinals own their third-round pick, as determined by their finish in the standings.

Six of the first 86 names taken in the draft will join the St. Louis organization, assuming the Cardinals don't make any more trades. That's a fairly incredible haul, and it places a lot of pressure on Bloom to nail at least a couple of those picks to jump-start this rebuild.

It will also be interesting to see if the Cardinals go with a pure "best player available" approach or prioritize any specific position group or age range with their picks.

