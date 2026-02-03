Chaim Bloom Reveals Cardinals’ Strategy Behind Brendan Donovan Trade

After months of rumors, the St. Louis Cardinals completed a three-team swap with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays on Monday centered around All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

It took awhile and the Mariners were linked to him pretty much throughout the entire offseason. There was a point when it didn't sound like a deal was going to get done. St. Louis had a lofty asking price and clearly didn't budge, which is why it took so long for a deal to get over the finish line.

Despite the rumors of the offseason, one consistent message around the team was that they didn't feel as though they had to trade Donovan and only would if they got blown away by an offer. FanSided's Robert Murray made that point on Jan. 26. The Athletic's Katie Woo was consistent with that messaging all offseason.

The Cardinals made a big-time move on Monday

Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) makes a throw to first base for an out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

There's been a lot of chatter out there about what could get a deal over the finish line. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom opened up about what the club was looking for on Tuesday, as transcribed by Brandon Kiley of "BK & Ferrario" on 101 ESPN St. Louis.

"We wanted to make sure we got talent that has great upside," Bloom said, as transcribed by Kiley. " ... There are no guarantees, but we wanted to get at least one if not multiple pieces that had the potential to impact a playoff team."

The Cardinals certainly got some pieces that the fanbase can be excited about. The gem of the Donovan swap for St. Louis is switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje. There aren't many guys who can pitch both right-handed and left-handed. He was a first-round pick in 2024 and logged a 3.99 ERA in 26 total appearances down in the minors in 2025. Now, he's the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect and the No. 91 overall prospect in baseball. Tai Peete is a 20-year-old first-round outfielder with three professional seasons under his belt already. Colton Ledbetter was a second-round pick in 2023 and boasts big-time power potential from the left side of the plate and made it up to Double-A in 2025.

That's not all, though. The Cardinals got two Competitive Balance Round B picks between the second and third rounds of the 2026 MLB Draft. That's huge in itself. So, in total, the Cardinals get five prospects. Bloom noted that the club was hoping to add pieces that could impact a playoff team. With the two outfielders and Cijntje, the club arguably accomplished this goal before even making the draft picks.

