Cardinals' 25-Year-Old Outfielder on Verge of Breakout Year

The St. Louis Cardinals are clearly in a rebuild right now, so the expectations surrounding the team might have reached an all-time low.

The Cardinals are expected to finish near the bottom of the National League Central, alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the Pirates upgrading their roster while the Cardinals dismantled theirs, the Pirates could finish with a better record than St. Louis, too.

But that doesn't mean it has to be a lost year for the Cardinals. In fact, this is going to be a very important year for a slew of Cardinals prospects who are trying to make their way in the big leagues.

Just Baseball's Adam Akbani recently shared some praise for 25-year-old minor league outfielder Nathan Church and suggested he could battle for playing time in St. Louis this year.

Nathan Church seems primed for a breakout season with the Cardinals

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21), center fielder Victor Scott II (11) and right fielder Nathan Church (27) celebrate their victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"Considered to be a glove-first prospect for much of his minor-league career, Church turned in a stellar campaign in 2025, posting a 144 wRC+ between Double-A and Triple-A," Akbani wrote. "Before this mini breakout, it was difficult to consider Nathan as anything more than organizational depth or a fifth outfielder at best.

"He ran a 94.9 Z-Contact% in AAA this year, and with a lack of true power, he’ll need to continue putting lumber on leather at an efficient rate if he wants to start. I think he makes the MLB roster and will serve as the fourth outfielder, but don’t be shocked if Church usurps Victor Scott II in the starting lineup if the latter starts slumping."

Church has all the tools to become a starter in St. Louis. He's a very good defender with solid speed and instincts. His defense should find him a role on the Cardinals' opening day roster.

But his bat is what could keep him in the lineup.

Despite being a glove-first player, Church enjoyed a breakout season in the minor leagues. He posted an OPS over .900 in the minor leagues while hitting well over .300. His jump to the big leagues didn't see the same results, but there's still plenty of time to find his stride at the highest level.

The Cardinals rebuild is perfect for players like Church. He should have a chance to earn playing time this spring.

