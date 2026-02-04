Blockbuster Mets-Cardinals Mock Trade Sends All-Star to New York

The St. Louis Cardinals have opted for a huge rebuild this offseason. They kicked it off all the way back in July when they swung a few trades at the trade deadline that send Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz to a trio of contenders.

The Cardinals continued this rebuild by trading Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox this offseason. Nolan Arenado was also traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the biggest move came when Brendan Donovan was moved to the Seattle Mariners.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

After the Donovan trade, the Cardinals have one move left to make: Trade reliever JoJo Romero.

Just Baseball's Joe Browne recently put together a trade package that would send Romero to the New York Mets in exchange for Osiris Calvo and Adolfo Miranda.

JoJo Romero is the perfect trade target for the Mets

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"JoJo Romero hit his stride in the major leagues after being dealt to St. Louis in 2022. The 29-year-old enjoyed a career year in 2025, posting a 2.07 ERA across 61 innings of work," Browne wrote. "Similar to Morejon, Romero excels at suppressing hard contact and generates ground balls at an elite clip. He also fits the Mets’ need for another left-handed reliever in their bullpen. Romero primarily throws a glove-side slider that is especially effective against left-handed hitters.

"In return, St. Louis would receive two lower-level prospects with upside. The Cardinals are currently in the midst of a rebuild and should look to stockpile assets to deepen their farm system."

The Mets are the perfect landing spot for Romero. He would fit perfectly in the backend of the New York bullpen, bringing them a high leverage lefty with the ability to close games if needed.

In exchange, the Cardinals would land two lottery ticket prospects. While the idea of trading Romero to the Mets makes sense, it wouldn't make sense for this trade package.

The Cardinals can get much more in a trade that sends Romero to a contender. He's likely one of the more valuable relievers on the trade block at the moment.

More MLB: Cardinals May Already Have Their Next Ace Within Their System