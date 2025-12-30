Cardinals Insider Pitches Intriguing Alec Burleson Move

The St. Louis Cardinals have some exciting pieces to build around.

Chaim Bloom's job is to turn around the organization after a few tough seasons. He's done a good job already by flipping Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras for a handful of young hurlers and getting some cash off the books. The club still has a few big-name trade candidates at their disposal, like Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado.

There's more to the organization than just trade candidates, though. The Cardinals have a few core pieces that very well could help this team through a rebuild period. Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt are two guys who have gotten plenty of buzz. That has been the case for Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore on the pitching side. Another guy who has firmly cemented himself as a core piece is Alec Burleson.

The Cardinals should consider this idea

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) catches for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old went from under the radar, to a bona fide starter over the course of the 2025 season. He made the most of his opportunity and won his first Silver Slugger Award. On Tuesday, Jeff Jones the Belleville News-Democrat shared a story highlighting five predictions for 2026. One that was very intriguing was Jones floating the idea of a contract extension for Burleson.

"The only player currently on the roster with a guaranteed contract beyond 2026 is Nolan Arenado, and the Cardinals continue to aggressively shop him for trade," Jones wrote. "That might create financial flexibility, but it also threatens organizational instability. Finding a flag bearer—someone who can sock some dingers and sell some t-shirts—is good for fan and clubhouse culture alike. Burleson, who will take over full time at first base this season following the departure of Willson Contreras, has three more years of team control and is projected to earn $3.5 million next season, his first in the arbitration system...

"A five-year deal which takes Burleson to free agency after his age-31 season and guarantees him a significant payday seems like a tidy piece of business for both sides. It’s the sort of mid-term investment that the Cardinals could jettison early, if they were so inclined, but one that also keeps a quality big league hitter in place through what could be some lean years."

The vast majority of the chatter around the Cardinals has been about trade candidates. While this is the case, this is a phenomenal idea from Jones. He has three years of team control, but early extensions have popped up around the league as a trend over the last few years. St. Louis should follow suit. Early extensions lead to higher short-term costs, but if the player works out, you save money in the long run.

For example, Ronald Acuña Jr. is the type of player that could end up landing one of the mega deals that guys have been landing over the last few years. But, he got his money early from the Atlanta Braves (an eight-year, $100 million deal with two club options) and is under team control through his age-30 season. He'll make $17 million in 2027 and 2028 -- if the options are picked up -- whereas MVP-level players are getting significantly more right now.

That's not to say Burleson is an MVP-level guy, but it is a way to show why early investments can pay off. Over the last two seasons, Burleson arguably has been the team's most consistent hitter overall and he's in line for an even bigger role in 2026. Now would be a time to ink him to a new deal before he really takes off.

