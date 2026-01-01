Cardinals Insider Predicts Breakout 2026 For Promising Young Left-Hander

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to take a bit of a step back in 2026 as far as contending for a playoff spot goes. They’ve already traded two big pieces in Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras.

However, this does leave opportunities open for younger players to shine. That was the main focus of 2025, and 2026 will be more of that, but with Chaim Bloom having actually picked a lane for the future.

With Gray gone, left-hander Matthew Liberatore is expected to have a much bigger role in the starting rotation, and John Denton of MLB.com predicts big things for the 26-year-old in 2026.

Liberatore Could Take Next Step In 2026

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (52) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“In 2025, the Cardinals didn’t make him a full-time starter until the final days of Spring Training, and he still went out and pitched a career-most 151 2/3 innings over 29 starts. If he can stay healthy and strong, Liberatore -- the likely Opening Day starter -- could push for 180 innings and 15 wins in 2026,” Denton wrote.

Liberatore was off to a strong start in 2025 before hitting a wall in June. He ultimately finished the year with respectable numbers, going 8-12 with a 4.21 ERA in 29 starts.

This year, he’ll be more seasoned and in a better position to handle a larger workload as a starter, and if he can replicate what he did before June, he could emerge as the ace of the Cardinals staff, which could help offset the loss of Gray a bit.

If he can stay healthy, he certainly has the potential to win 15 games and be the next great pitcher the Cardinals have developed.

Along with the addition of Dustin May, Liberatore could help form a solid one-two punch at the top of St. Louis’ rotation, which could lead to bigger and better things in 2026, even if they aren’t going to be a strong contender.

The rotation could be in better shape with more upside, and as long as he can stay healthy, he could prove to be exactly what the Cardinals need to build for the future.

It will be interesting to see what Liberatore can accomplish in 2026 and if he’ll ultimately live up to his expectations after showing promise in 2025.

